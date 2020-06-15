Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem report reveals the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem report was submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station, confirming that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

The nation is still in mourning over the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, a bright and young actor, whose talent crossed leaps and bounds. Sushant, who was loved for his roles in Pavitra Rishta and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, was only 34 years of age. It was yesterday afternoon, i.e. July 14, 2020, when news broke out about his untimely demise as Mumbai Police confirmed that the late actor had committed suicide. Moreover, the police also stated that the cause of death would be further clarified once the postmortem report came out.

ANI reported a while back that the postmortem report has been submitted along with the cause of death, as revealed by DCP Abhishek Trimukhe. "Mumbai: Postmortem of actor #SushantSinghRajput has been conducted at Dr. RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. Details of the postmortem report awaited. The actor committed suicide at his residence yesterday. Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). #Mumbai," ANI tweeted.

Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant's family, including his father, are flying down from Patna for the last rites, which will be conducted soon at Vile Parle, Mumbai.

As his last Instagram post, which was shared on June 3, SSR posted a collage of his late mother and himself with the caption reading as, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ," along with a heart emoticon.

