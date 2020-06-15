  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem report reveals the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem report was submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station, confirming that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.
11801 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 11:53 am
Sushant Singh Rajput has tragically passed away at the young age of 34.Sushant Singh Rajput has tragically passed away at the young age of 34.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The nation is still in mourning over the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, a bright and young actor, whose talent crossed leaps and bounds. Sushant, who was loved for his roles in Pavitra Rishta and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, was only 34 years of age. It was yesterday afternoon, i.e. July 14, 2020, when news broke out about his untimely demise as Mumbai Police confirmed that the late actor had committed suicide. Moreover, the police also stated that the cause of death would be further clarified once the postmortem report came out. 

ANI reported a while back that the postmortem report has been submitted along with the cause of death, as revealed by DCP Abhishek Trimukhe. "Mumbai: Postmortem of actor #SushantSinghRajput has been conducted at Dr. RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. Details of the postmortem report awaited. The actor committed suicide at his residence yesterday. Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). #Mumbai," ANI tweeted.

Check out ANI's tweets below:

Rest in peace, Sushant.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Actor's uncle believes there is a conspiracy behind his death: He has been murdered

Meanwhile, Sushant's family, including his father, are flying down from Patna for the last rites, which will be conducted soon at Vile Parle, Mumbai.

As his last Instagram post, which was shared on June 3, SSR posted a collage of his late mother and himself with the caption reading as, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ," along with a heart emoticon.

Credits :ANI

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement