  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist and PR Manager Reshma's statements recorded in the late actor's case

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist and PR manager's statements have been recorded by the police.
4199 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2020 09:39 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist and PR Manager Reshma's statements recorded in the late actor's caseSushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist and PR Manager Reshma's statements recorded in the late actor's case
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s been almost a month since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode but the debates and controversies revolved around his demise are still going on. Apart from that, an investigation is already going on concerning the entire matter and the latest reports reveal that the late actor’s psychiatrist’s statement has been recorded by the Mumbai police on Wednesday. The latter had been treating Sushant for depression and has now been questioned regarding the latter’s health and other treatment related facts.  

Apart from that, another person who has been interrogated by the investigation team is Reshma Shetty, a top notch PR manager from Bollywood who has worked with many celebs like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Akshay Kumar. If media reports are to be believed, she was questioned for almost four to five hours post which her statements have been recorded of the police officials. Just like the psychiatrist, the details of her statements are not known yet.

Reports suggest that the police officials have recorded the statements of as many as 36 people regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The late actor died by suicide on 14th June, 2020. Among them are the 34-year old star’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others. As of now, fans of the late MS Dhoni star are eagerly waiting for the release of his last movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi which is scheduled for an OTT release on 24th July, 2020.

Credits :India Today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement