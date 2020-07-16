Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist and PR Manager Reshma's statements recorded in the late actor's case

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist and PR manager's statements have been recorded by the police.

It’s been almost a month since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode but the debates and controversies revolved around his demise are still going on. Apart from that, an investigation is already going on concerning the entire matter and the latest reports reveal that the late actor’s psychiatrist’s statement has been recorded by the Mumbai police on Wednesday. The latter had been treating Sushant for depression and has now been questioned regarding the latter’s health and other treatment related facts.

Apart from that, another person who has been interrogated by the investigation team is Reshma Shetty, a top notch PR manager from Bollywood who has worked with many celebs like , , and . If media reports are to be believed, she was questioned for almost four to five hours post which her statements have been recorded of the police officials. Just like the psychiatrist, the details of her statements are not known yet.

Reports suggest that the police officials have recorded the statements of as many as 36 people regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The late actor died by suicide on 14th June, 2020. Among them are the 34-year old star’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others. As of now, fans of the late MS Dhoni star are eagerly waiting for the release of his last movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi which is scheduled for an OTT release on 24th July, 2020.

