Sushant Singh Rajput's privacy right died with him; Delhi HC dismisses stay on streaming of Nyay: The Justice

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the stay on the streaming of a movie based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie titled 'Nyay: The Justice' was released on an OTT platform in June 2021.

The court dismissed a plea filed by Sushant's father seeking interlocutory injunction in his case against the filmmakers. The court said that a ban cannot be sought at this point, as the movie has already been released on one platform and must have been seen by thousands of people already.

What did the court say?

While dismissing the plea filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Justice C Hari Shankar said that “to fasten a legal right, on something as fleeting as a celebrity, appears to be an oxymoron”. He added, “Law cannot allow itself to be a vehicle to promote celebrity culture."

“It does not appear permissible, in our constitutional scheme which guarantees equality to individuals and in which equality is a cherished preambular goal, to countenance an extra bundle of rights which would be available for enjoyment only to celebrities,” the court said.

The court further added that the right to privacy, the right to publicity, and the personality rights vested in SSR, are not heritable. They died with the death of SSR. "The said rights, therefore, did not survive for espousal by the plaintiff,” the court said.

Meanwhile, Nyay: The Justice was released on an OTT platform in June 2021, a year after Sushant's death. The film was made by Vikas Productions.

