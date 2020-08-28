  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist claims actor stopped taking anti depressants in June 2020: Report

A news report by India Today quoted sources stating that Dr Kersi Chavda has told Mumbai police in his statement how the late star had not been taking his medicines for depression from June 2020.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 12:10 am
The news update in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case states that he had stopped taking his anti-depression medications in the month of June 2020. A news report by India Today quotes sources stating that Dr Kersi Chavda has told Mumbai police in his statement that the late star had not been taking his medicines for depression in June 2020. The India Today report further mentions that the statements of the other doctors who consulted with the late actor Sushant also gave their respective statements to the Mumbai police. 

Now, the report further quotes sources claiming that the late star had stopped taking his anti-depressants from the first week of June 2020. The report further adds that Dr Kersi Chavda statements also state how the actor suffered a panic attack in the first week of June which is when he stopped taking his anti depression medicines. Furthermore, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly also suffered from severe anxiety, depression and existential crisis state the psychiatrist's statement. This portion of the statement is also with the Mumbai police states the news report. 

The news reports now bring attention to the depression angle which was explored in the late actor's death case. The case is now being investigated by the CBI after the Supreme Court ruling. Rhea Chakraborty also spoke to India Today for an interview, wherein she reveals that the late actor had an episode of depression in the year 2013. Rhea also adds that both she and Sushant had met a few doctors.

