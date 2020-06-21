Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist slams reports of breaching confidentiality in detailed post

After reports of Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist revealing that the actor had regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande surfaced, Dr Kersi Chavda has set the record straight.

It has been a week since Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life, but the last seven days have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for the Bollywood industry. As the Mumbai Police are still investigating Sushant's suicide case, the actor's close friends and colleagues have so far recorded their statements. Over the weekend, reports surfaced of Sushant's psychiatrist revealing that the actor had regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande. However, the inaccurate reports were taken down by a leading daily after much backlash on social media.

Now, Sushant's psychiatrist, Dr Kersi Chavda of Hinduja Hospital, has slammed these inaccurate reports and issued a statement on social media. He wrote, "DCP zone 9... Abhishek Trimukhe....under whose preview I spoke for all of three minutes... had made this statement to the media... which was conveniently not posted. So... I have not even made a statement It is incredible how much filth there is in the media.. wherein the most basic “confidentiality issue” between a client and a therapist.. is just trampled upon with great impunity. So.. Dr Chavda.. the infamous one... has done nothing that could have caused so much of anguish and heartache in people. Dr. Chavda is a professional.. who is ethical. Dr. Chavda is known to maintain confidentiality. I hope this also goes far and wide. Thank god for professionals like DCP Abhishek.. who is aware of the tenets of client- dr privileged communication. On my request.. he was kind enough to send me this snapshot!!"

The snapshot was from DCP Trimukhe's chat with a journalist. Take a look:

A number of people called out the inaccurate report on social media. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on Saturday that statements of 16 people have been recorded by the police, and it also includes Sushant's legal advisor. The police is currently waiting for forensic lab reports of the blood samples and some pieces have been collected from the actor's home.

Credits :Pinkvilla

