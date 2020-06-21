Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist slams reports of breaching confidentiality in detailed post
It has been a week since Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life, but the last seven days have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for the Bollywood industry. As the Mumbai Police are still investigating Sushant's suicide case, the actor's close friends and colleagues have so far recorded their statements. Over the weekend, reports surfaced of Sushant's psychiatrist revealing that the actor had regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande. However, the inaccurate reports were taken down by a leading daily after much backlash on social media.
Now, Sushant's psychiatrist, Dr Kersi Chavda of Hinduja Hospital, has slammed these inaccurate reports and issued a statement on social media. He wrote, "DCP zone 9... Abhishek Trimukhe....under whose preview I spoke for all of three minutes... had made this statement to the media... which was conveniently not posted. So... I have not even made a statement It is incredible how much filth there is in the media.. wherein the most basic “confidentiality issue” between a client and a therapist.. is just trampled upon with great impunity. So.. Dr Chavda.. the infamous one... has done nothing that could have caused so much of anguish and heartache in people. Dr. Chavda is a professional.. who is ethical. Dr. Chavda is known to maintain confidentiality. I hope this also goes far and wide. Thank god for professionals like DCP Abhishek.. who is aware of the tenets of client- dr privileged communication. On my request.. he was kind enough to send me this snapshot!!"
The snapshot was from DCP Trimukhe's chat with a journalist. Take a look:
A number of people called out the inaccurate report on social media. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on Saturday that statements of 16 people have been recorded by the police, and it also includes Sushant's legal advisor. The police is currently waiting for forensic lab reports of the blood samples and some pieces have been collected from the actor's home.
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Phew !!
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
This needs to be called out. They didn't spare him then n they are not sparing him now. Please stop you vultures, how much more will you exploit a dead man's story.
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
It was spread by Kangana’s PR. Lies and lies that woman spews
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Seems like Bollywood PR is working hard to clean the images of their stars. It’s not just sushants fans but every common citizen are united to fight against this elitist privilege that they fail to acknowledge. As a viewer always had this strange sense as if Sushant was never been included . Example koffee with Karan “ why was it necessary for karan to ask whom Sara prefers Ranveer or sushant ( both kedarnath & Ranveer film with Sarah was realising arround the time) . Offcourse Sarah chose Ranveer Singh (that’s her choice) but why was it necessary when there was already multiple blind items on Sushant during kedarnath. It’s so sad , Sushant Singh Rajput was an inspiration to millions Indians From any walk of life . Never saw him sucking up to any Bollywood biggies etc..for those who are calling out on Kangana Ranaut please remember she is alone too and she has lot to lose so stop judging her credibility.