Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh addresses actor's demise in Bihar Assembly

Sushant Singh Rajput's case is throwing up new twists and turns every other day. The late actor's tragic demise has caused an unrest in Bollywood like no other. While his family has now come forward and demanded for a thorough investigation, there are simultaneous probes happening in the case. Now, as per latest developments, Sushant's relative and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh raised the issue of actor's demise in Bihar Assembly. The discussion was also supported by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

ANI confirmed the same and tweeted, "Niraj Kumar Singh, BJP MLA & relative of #SushantSinghRajput, raised the issue of the actor's death in Bihar Assembly & demanded CBI probe. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav supported his demand. MLC Nutan Singh, wife of Niraj Kumar Singh, raised the same demand in Legislative Council."

Niraj Kumar Singh, BJP MLA & relative of #SushantSinghRajput, raised the issue of the actor's death in Bihar Assembly & demanded CBI probe. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav supported his demand. MLC Nutan Singh, wife of Niraj Kumar Singh, raised the same demand in Legislative Council. — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

In a chat with Times Now earlier, Sushant’s cousin Neeraj had said that the family wants Rhea and others named in the FIR to be arrested by the police. He had also urged that Mumbai Police must cooperate with the Bihar Police and said that they were satisfied with the actions of Bihar Police. Neeraj also claimed that the FIR that has been filed with Patna Police has brought to light all the pointers that Mumbai Police has apparently been ignoring. Not just fans and family, but Tejashwi Yadav had also demanded a CBI investigation in Sushant's case.

