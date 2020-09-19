Sushant Singh Rajput's remaining viscera sample not preserved properly, was degenerated: Report

As per latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera sample was not preserved properly. It must be noted that the forensic team in Mumbai had already used 75 per cent of the viscera for testing.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's crucial forensic reports will be presented by a team of AIIMS to the CBI on 20 September. As per reports, the AIIMS findings will help to determine the exact cause of the death which was first labelled as asphyxia due to hanging. The CBI team which began the investigation weeks ago pulled in AIIMS for a second opinion on the late actor's post-mortem reports which was conducted by Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Now, according to latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera sample was not preserved properly, as per IANS sources. It must be noted that the forensic team in Mumbai had already used 75 per cent of the viscera for testing. As per IANS, the remaining viscera was not preserved properly.

The viscera received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is "of very less quantity and degenerated", highly placed sources in AIIMS revealed to IANS.

The report also revealed that till late Friday evening, the viscera, which is crucial in ascertaining the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, was being tested at the forensic department of AIIMS in New Delhi.

The CBI in its investigation has questioned multiple people and even visited the late actor's residence where the alleged incident took place multiple times. It has also recreated the crime scene with those present at the house when the incident occurred and taken into account all digital evidence and otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate continues to probe the money laundering angle and Narcotics Control Bureau have widened their drug link probe.

ALSO READ: Lizaa Malik claims Sushant Singh Rajput dated Kriti Sanon; Says 'We knew they were seeing each other'

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×