Sushant Singh Rajput's Shuddh Desi Romance co star Vaani Kapoor pens a note for the actor after he passes away

Vaani Kapoor mourns her Shuddh Desi Romance co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's death and pens a note for him.
Mumbai
Bollywood woke up to a sad morning once again as the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise broke out today. As reported, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide and was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The police confirmed his suicide but stated that no note was found at his home. Further investigations are going on about the same. The news of the actor's demise came as a shock for the netizens as well as the entire Bollywood industry.

Besides many other stars who expressed their grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his Shuddh Desi Romance co-star Vaani Kapoor penned a note for the actor mourning over his untimely demise. Vaani Kapoor kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma's Shuddh Desi Romance, starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film." My first ever Co actor! It’s heartbreaking. Lots of love ..RIP," Vaani Kapoor wrote on Instagram and shared a still of herself and Sushant from Shuddh Desi Romance.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vaani Kapoor shared another picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and penned down a beautiful note in his memory. "I remember my first meeting with you and there you were, the first person to smile at me and help me! My first co-actor! Still in disbelief and shock. I have known you as a happy & funny person," she wrote. "I wish I could do something to change this. I am going to miss you. Miss the chance to work with you again. I pray for your soul to find its calm," Vaani Kapoor added.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Chhichhore star's LAST Instagram post was dedicated to his mother

