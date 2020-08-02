Sushant Singh Rajput's SIM cards were not registered in his name; Bihar Police to quiz Disha Salian's family

In a statement, the Bihar Police said that they will quiz the family of Disha Salian as they have failed to establish any contact with them. Read latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajout's case below.

The Bihar Police gave an update in Sushant Singh Rajput's case on Sunday. The police officials, who have been in the city, revealed that they will now be interrogating Sushant's former manager Disha Salian's family as well. For the unversed, Disha died by suicide a week before Sushant took the tragic step. In a statement, the Bihar Police said that they will quiz the family as they have failed to establish any contact with them.

An ANI tweet read, "We will also interrogate the family of #SushantSinghRajput's former manager Disha Salian (who died few days before Sushant's death). Even after constant attempts to connect with them on phone, we have failed to establish any contact: Bihar Police."

In another update, the Bihar Police also revealed that the SIM cards which were being used by Sushant were not registered in his name. While there is no clarity about the number of SIM cards, one of them was registered in his roommate Siddharth Pithani's name. The police confirmed that that they are now tracking all the call detail records.

While the Patna police team has been in the city since last week, it is now emerging that Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari will be leading the team which is probing Sushant's case. Vinay Tiwari has already left for Mumbai.

Amid these latest updates, reports have stated that Rhea Chakraborty and her family have left their Mumbai home almost three to four days ago. On Friday, the actress who is at the centre of Bihar Police's investigation, had shared a video on Friday saying that 'truth will prevail'.

Credits :ANI

