  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta on 3 lakh messages for him: Cried reading them, can’t fathom legacy he left

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away over 3 months ago and recently, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged everyone to send messages for the late actor. Now, she shared a video of the messages and revealed over 3 lakh fans joined the 'message for SSR' movement.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: September 23, 2020 10:17 am
Sushant Singh Rajput with sisterSushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta on 3 lakh messages for him: Cried reading them, can’t fathom legacy he left
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away over 3 months ago and his fans continue to fight for justice for him. Not just fans, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti is back after a short break from social media and is continuing to fight for her late brother. Amid this, Shweta had kicked off a movement of 'message for SSR' and urged all fans to send notes for the late actor. Now, Sushant's sister shared a video montage of some of the heartwarming messages she recieved and thanked each one of them. 

Sushant's sister also revealed on social media that she received over 3 lakh messages from fans and cried reading each one of them. Sharing a long video with heartwarming messages from Sushant's fans, Shweta expressed how much each of them touched her heart and that she cannot fathom the legacy he left behind. She expressed gratitude to each one of them as they joined the movement for her late brother, Sushant. 

Sushant's sister shared the video and wrote, "Received more than 3 lakhs heartwarming messages. I cried reading, listening and watching them. I cannot even fathom the kind of love and legacy he has left behind. #Message4SSR Pls, watch the whole video here." 

Take a look at Sushant's sister's tweet:

Meanwhile, Sushant's case is currently under investigation by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the NCB. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant's custody has been extended till October 6. However, Rhea and Showik have applied for bail in Bombay High Court. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai and left his fans, friends and family in a state of shock. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput' sister lauds his hard work as she shares a still from Kedarnath; Seeks justice for him

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement