Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta on 3 lakh messages for him: Cried reading them, can’t fathom legacy he left

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away over 3 months ago and recently, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged everyone to send messages for the late actor. Now, she shared a video of the messages and revealed over 3 lakh fans joined the 'message for SSR' movement.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away over 3 months ago and his fans continue to fight for justice for him. Not just fans, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti is back after a short break from social media and is continuing to fight for her late brother. Amid this, Shweta had kicked off a movement of 'message for SSR' and urged all fans to send notes for the late actor. Now, Sushant's sister shared a video montage of some of the heartwarming messages she recieved and thanked each one of them.

Sushant's sister also revealed on social media that she received over 3 lakh messages from fans and cried reading each one of them. Sharing a long video with heartwarming messages from Sushant's fans, Shweta expressed how much each of them touched her heart and that she cannot fathom the legacy he left behind. She expressed gratitude to each one of them as they joined the movement for her late brother, Sushant.

Sushant's sister shared the video and wrote, "Received more than 3 lakhs heartwarming messages. I cried reading, listening and watching them. I cannot even fathom the kind of love and legacy he has left behind. #Message4SSR Pls, watch the whole video here."

Take a look at Sushant's sister's tweet:

Received more than 3 lakhs heartwarming messages. I cried reading, listening and watching them. I cannot even fathom the kind of love and legacy he has left behind. #Message4SSR Pls, watch the whole video here: https://t.co/EDUYKKghIe pic.twitter.com/nsoWSOJZ7u — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant's case is currently under investigation by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the NCB. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant's custody has been extended till October 6. However, Rhea and Showik have applied for bail in Bombay High Court. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai and left his fans, friends and family in a state of shock.

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti twitter

