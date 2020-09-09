Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta backs Kangana Ranaut post BMC demolition of her office: This is patriarchy

As BMC attempts to tear down Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti comes out in support of the Queen actress and criticized BMC for their actions.

has stepped in boiling waters ever since she tweeted about feeling unsafe in Mumbai and equated the city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. While it has sparked a war of words between Kangana and the Maharashtra government, another drama unfolded at her Mumbai office after BMC officer visited the property put up a 'stop work notice' based on allegations of illegal construction. This isn't all. The BMC official even reached her office on Wednesday and began the demolition work.

While BMC's revenge demolition drive on Kangana's office has been receiving a lot of flak on social media, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has come out in support of the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress and has slammed BMC. In a tweet, Shweta wrote that it is patriarchy which is trying to crush a woman's self-respect and her empire. "Today I am with @KanganaTeam. Kangana is not just building an empire for herself but also a hope for many women that if she can do it, you and I can do it too!!! This is patriarchy, crushing a woman’s honour/self-respect and her empire!! #KanganaRanaut #ShameOnBMC," she tweeted.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's tweet in support of Kangana Ranaut:

Today I am with @KanganaTeam. Kangana is not just building an empire for herself but also a hope for many women that if she can do it, you and I can do it too!!!This is patriarchy, crushing a woman’s honour/ self respect and her empire!! #KanganaRanaut#ShameOnBMC — Shweta singh kirti (@shwetasingkirti) September 9, 2020

Earlier, Renuka Shahane had also expressed her disappointment towards BMC's demolishing Kangana's office. She wrote, "Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?"

Also Read: Renuka Shahane on Kangana Ranaut's office being destroyed: Appalled by revenge demolition carried out by BMC

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×