Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta on Chhichhore's National Film Award win: Wish you were there to receive it

This week came with a proud moment for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans as the late actor's film, Chhichhore managed to win the National Film Award for Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Award ceremony. The film that stars Sushant, , Varun Sharma and others was helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Now, late Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to the news of Chhichhore winning the National Film Award and expressed how proud she was of him.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shweta shared her thoughts over Sushant's film, Chhichhore winning the National Film Award. She wished that her brother could be alive to receive the Award. Not just this, she expressed that every single day she feels proud of him. She also shared that she hopes that the late actor was watching above. Besides this, Shweta also shared photos of benches in Australia named as "Sushant's Point" and expressed that he lives on in such gesture.

Sharing her take on the National Film Award for Chhichhore, Shweta wrote, "Chhichhore' wins National Film Award.” Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don’t feel proud of you. #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero." Further, she shared photos of benches with Sushant's name on them and wrote, "He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child my baby... you will always live on...#ForeverSushant."

As soon as the news about Chhichhore winning the National Film Award came in, the star cast and director reacted to it. Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin expressed their thoughts and missed Sushant. On the other hand, producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the National Film Award to the late Sushant. Sushant passed away back on June 14, 2020.

