Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta shares beautiful memories of him with his nephew as she remembers him; PICS

Fans, friends and family members of late Sushant Singh Rajput have continued to crusade for justice for him for the last 5 months. The tragic demise of Sushant in June 2020 left everyone shocked and saddened. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been remembering her late brother via his throwback photos with her and her family. Speaking of this, recently, Shweta shared some endearing memories of Sushant with his nephew from the good old days and left his fans extremely emotional.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared several photos of the late actor with her son. In one of the photos, Sushant can be seen cradling the little one while in another, we get to see how the late actor played with his nephew. Not just this, there were photos of Sushant with his sister Shweta and it left every one of his fans emotional on seeing the endearing moments of the late actor with his family. Sharing the photos, Shweta put a heart emoticon as her caption.
It has been 5 months since fans of the late actor have been demanding justice for him. Many often share tributes for Sushant on social media and recently, when his film Kedarnath completed 2 years, fans, as well as Shweta, remembered him.
Meanwhile, Sushant's death case was transferred to CBI for probe when there was a battle of jurisdiction between Maharashtra and Bihar Police post late actor's father's FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The case is currently being probed by CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.
