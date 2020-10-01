  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta shares how fans are out on streets in California demanding 'Justice for SSR'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. His family, friends and fans continue to seek justice for him. Now, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of fans out on the streets in the US as they sought justice for the late actor.
27082 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput with sisterSushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta shares how fans are out on streets in California demanding 'Justice for SSR'
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and tragic death back in June left the nation shocked. His friends, family and fans continue to demand justice for the late actor. Sushant's sister Shweta often shares photos and videos of fans from across the world demanding justice for Sushant. Now, she shared a video of a group of fans in California who were out on the streets protesting and demanding justice for Sushant. The actor's death is currently being probed by the CBI SIT team. 

Taking to her social media handle, Sushant's sister shared a video in which we can see a group of SSR fans standing in front of a building with placards and posters demanding justice for the late actor and shouting the same. Along with it, Shweta also shared a few more hoardings across the world where fans of SSR got together to demand the truth behind the actor's tragic death in June in Mumbai. She expressed that the demand for justice is global.

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, "California #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput is a global demand!" Sushant's sister has been engaging with the late actor's fans on social media and often has made them join several campaigns in the process of demanding truth about his death. Recently, she urged all fans to stay united and demand justice for Sushant.

Take a look at Sushant's sister's post:

Meanwhile, the CBI is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the AIIMS team also submitted their report regarding the forensics and autopsy of the actor. Not just this, Sushant's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others and levelled several allegations against her. Post the Supreme Court's hearing, the case was transferred to CBI. Reportedly, the CBI team may soon return to Mumbai to probe the actor's case. Rhea along with Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda are in jail till October 6 in the drug-related case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urges SSR warriors to stay strong & united in her new POST

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti twitter

Latest Videos
Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D'Souza, and many others spotted out and about in the city today
Sabko mauka milega….Neha Kakkar gets off her car, keeping the shutterbugs busy as she steps out
Disha Patani SHIMMERS richly in an embellished silver saree. Tiger complements her in a subtle blue separates
Doting father! Abhishek Bachchan CUTELY dances on Aaradhya’s 7th birthday for her friends
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anonymous 39 minutes ago

sushant we miss u really u are always in our heart

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement