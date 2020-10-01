Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta shares how fans are out on streets in California demanding 'Justice for SSR'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. His family, friends and fans continue to seek justice for him. Now, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of fans out on the streets in the US as they sought justice for the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and tragic death back in June left the nation shocked. His friends, family and fans continue to demand justice for the late actor. Sushant's sister Shweta often shares photos and videos of fans from across the world demanding justice for Sushant. Now, she shared a video of a group of fans in California who were out on the streets protesting and demanding justice for Sushant. The actor's death is currently being probed by the CBI SIT team.

Taking to her social media handle, Sushant's sister shared a video in which we can see a group of SSR fans standing in front of a building with placards and posters demanding justice for the late actor and shouting the same. Along with it, Shweta also shared a few more hoardings across the world where fans of SSR got together to demand the truth behind the actor's tragic death in June in Mumbai. She expressed that the demand for justice is global.

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, "California #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput is a global demand!" Sushant's sister has been engaging with the late actor's fans on social media and often has made them join several campaigns in the process of demanding truth about his death. Recently, she urged all fans to stay united and demand justice for Sushant.

Meanwhile, the CBI is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the AIIMS team also submitted their report regarding the forensics and autopsy of the actor. Not just this, Sushant's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others and levelled several allegations against her. Post the Supreme Court's hearing, the case was transferred to CBI. Reportedly, the CBI team may soon return to Mumbai to probe the actor's case. Rhea along with Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda are in jail till October 6 in the drug-related case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

