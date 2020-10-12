Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta shares videos of UK car rally seeking justice for SSR: We have faith in CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 and the CBI probe of his death is going on. Amid this, Sushant's fans in the UK organised a car rally to demand justice for him. Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of the same.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise shocked the nation and his fans, friends and family continue to demand justice for him. While the CBI probe in the case is currently going on, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often posts videos of how fans across the world have come together to fight for justice for the late actor. Amid this, on Monday, Shweta shared several videos of a car rally in the UK where fans got together to demand justice for the late actor.

Taking to Twitter, Sushant's sister Shweta dropped a video of fans in the UK protesting in a car rally and demanding justice and truth behind the demise of the Chhichhore actor. In one video, we get to see fans chanting 'justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' and in another, we get to see a glimpse of a car rally organised by his fans in the UK. Seeing the same, Sushant's sister was overwhelmed and she mentioned that they are waiting for the CBI to uncover the truth behind the late actor's demise.

Shweta shared a video of the car rally and wrote, "UK car rally showing the solidarity of SSR Warriors. We have faith in CBI and waiting for our agencies to bring out the truth. Folded hands #WeHaveFaithInCBI #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SatyamevaJayate."

Take a look at Sushant's sister's tweet:

UK car rally showing the solidarity of SSR Warriors. We have faith in CBI and waiting for our agencies to bring out the truth. #WeHaveFaithInCBI #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/MGh5v5UbF8 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the CBI has been probing the case of the late actor. The AIIMS report regarding forensics was submitted to the CBI SIT and reportedly, it mentioned that the actor's death was by suicide. The CBI is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Apart from this, Rhea Chakraborty, who was accused by Sushant's father in his FIR, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drug case last week. Sushant was found dead at his house in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

