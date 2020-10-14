Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta Singh Kirti returns to social media; Reveals why she deactivated accounts
Sushannt Singh Rajput’s demise marks four months today on October 14, 2020. The Kedarnath actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been seeking justice for her late brother since June 14 has suddenly deactivated all her social media accounts, Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday. The deactivation of the accounts has left Sushant’s fans confused. Few fans have even taken to Twitter to share screenshots of the same. However, Shweta’s Facebook account was still there.
Now Shweta Singh Kirti has finally returned to Twitter and clarified what actually happened with her social media accounts in her latest tweet. She has mentioned in her post that several attempts were made to log in to her accounts; thus, she has deactivated all her accounts. Her post read as, “Sorry, there were multiple login attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them.”
Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s latest tweet here:
Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them.
— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 14, 2020
Last night, Shweta had shared an inspiring video of Sushant and in the caption, she wrote, "A True Inspiration #ImmortalSushant." In the video, the late actor can be seen training hard while prepping for one of his movies. The Kai Po Che! actor can be seen indulging in some physical activities like running, cycling, jogging, etc. in order to remain fit.
Over the last few months, Sushant’s sister Shweta has constantly urged SSR's fans to stay united and fight for justice in the late actor’s case. She has been sharing positive thoughts since June 14, the day when Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence. From feeding the hungry to planting trees, Shweta Singh Kirti has used the power of social media to seek justice for her late brother.
