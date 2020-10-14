  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta Singh Kirti returns to social media; Reveals why she deactivated accounts

Shweta Singh Kirti has finally returned to Twitter and clarified why she has deactivated all her social media accounts in her latest post.
19696 reads Mumbai
Shweta Singh Kirti returns to social mediaSushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta Singh Kirti returns to social media; Reveals why she deactivated accounts
  • 25
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushannt Singh Rajput’s demise marks four months today on October 14, 2020. The Kedarnath actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been seeking justice for her late brother since June 14 has suddenly deactivated all her social media accounts, Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday. The deactivation of the accounts has left Sushant’s fans confused. Few fans have even taken to Twitter to share screenshots of the same. However, Shweta’s Facebook account was still there. 

Now Shweta Singh Kirti has finally returned to Twitter and clarified what actually happened with her social media accounts in her latest tweet. She has mentioned in her post that several attempts were made to log in to her accounts; thus, she has deactivated all her accounts. Her post read as, “Sorry, there were multiple login attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them.”

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s latest tweet here:

Last night, Shweta had shared an inspiring video of Sushant and in the caption, she wrote, "A True Inspiration #ImmortalSushant." In the video, the late actor can be seen training hard while prepping for one of his movies. The Kai Po Che! actor can be seen indulging in some physical activities like running, cycling, jogging, etc. in order to remain fit.

Over the last few months, Sushant’s sister Shweta has constantly urged SSR's fans to stay united and fight for justice in the late actor’s case. She has been sharing positive thoughts since June 14, the day when Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence. From feeding the hungry to planting trees, Shweta Singh Kirti has used the power of social media to seek justice for her late brother.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti DELETES Twitter, Instagram accounts 4 months since his demise

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Twitter

You may like these
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta calls him a true inspiration as she shares an old video of the late actor
Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta shares videos of UK car rally seeking justice for SSR: We have faith in CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posts quote on patience, courage as she seeks justice for him
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares throwback pic of the late actor: We believe in you god
Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says ‘All eyes on CBI’, Ankita Lokhande backs her as murder is ruled out
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says 'We will win' amid reports of AIIMS ruling out murder theories
Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Guessed ya, can’t be away for long huh, detox lasted 2 days and this for a day. Still preying in her dead brother

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Stop this nonsense drama and let him sleep in peace .

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Stop this nonsense drama and let him sleep in peace .

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Anything to stay in new ..how much low can they stoop?

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

SSSK : Mujhe toh laat laag gaye laag gaye Social media ke fame ki laat laag gaye !!!! Hsin hain bahena 4 ghante bhi aap Se na ho paya!!! Kya cheez hain aap SSK !!! Ekdam politics ke leye taiyaar hain.

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Hahahaha just as I thought. Attention seeker

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

SSR will definitely get justice. Universal powers are helping his soul to get justice. #JusticeforSSR

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Nahin !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Yeh phir aa gayi!

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

O meri behena. Bus ab ghar ja.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

how can she stay away after suddenly getting so much attention?Social media is addictive. Especially for those who suffer from low self esteem & seek self worth.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

LMAO!! What a looser lady. Does she has a bit of self respect or self esteem? Shame on you Mrs. Sweatha Kirti Singh. God will punish you for all your fury games. Shame shame.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

SSR will definitely get justice, Universal powers are helping his soul to get justice. #JusticeforSSR

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Will she continue even after the case is closed? Isn't that contempt of court then?

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Like Kangana, she is using all tactics to gain attention & focus.

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

I think this one is looney.

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

tactic to seek attention & curiosity

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

attention seeker

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

BJP paid her. That is why accounts are.

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

She threatened BJP for money to keep it dragging on. Funds received, accounts reactivated. Simple.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

multiple log in attempts by who?

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

chal jhoothi

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Please deactivate them permanently.

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Lol... of course ..

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Drama Queen.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement