Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta urges all to feed poor & pray for truth to surface; Ankita Lokhande joins in

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been praying for her late brother and often shares posts related to him on social media. On Saturday, Shweta urged everyone to feed the homeless and pray for the truth in her brother's case to come out. Ankita Lokhande also supported her.

It has been almost 3 months to the sad and tragic demise of the 34-year old actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the truth of his death is being investigated. Amid this, often Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti takes to social media to share photos of her late brother and urges everyone to pray for the truth. On Saturday, Shweta did the same with a special appeal for all and Ankita Lokhande also joined in support. Currently, the CBI is investigating Sushant's death along with the ED and NCB.

Recently, Shweta took to social media to share a post for Sushant's fans. She urged each and everyone to feed the poor and homeless and in the process pray for the truth to come out. Ankita Lokhande also shared Shweta's post on social media. Shweta asked all Sushant's fans to feed someone homeless between 9 am to 8 pm on September 12 and pray to God to guide them in the right direction of the truth about her late brother's demise.

Sushant's sister wrote, "Let's try to do our bit by feeding a homeless or a poor today. And while we are at it, let’s close your eyes and pray. Pray that truth surfaces as soon as possible and God guide us in the right direction. Let’s keep praying and doing good for our beloved Sushant #FeedFood4SSR."

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Sushant's sister's posts:

Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty along with others in the drugs angle in Sushant's case. A day back, Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others bail plea was rejected by the special court. It is being reported that Rhea and Showik's lawyer will be approaching the Bombay High Court for the same. Rhea and Showik have been sent into custody for NCB for 14 days. Sushant was found dead at his house in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

