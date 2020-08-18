Sushant Singh Rajput's sister admits feeling helpless while seeking justice; Thanks fans for their prayers

Shweta Singh Kirti has recently shared a tweet in which she has talked about her emotions related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members have left no stone unturned in seeking justice for him. While his father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna a few weeks back, his sisters have continuously demanded a proper investigation into the matter. One of the late actor’s sisters Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in demanding justice for him. She has been actively sharing posts and social media and organizing global campaigns to gain as much support as possible.

Recently, Shweta has shared a tweet in which she shares her emotional turmoil with everyone. She writes, “There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied!” Moreover, Shweta also adds #CBIforSSR and #GlobalPrayers4SSR along with the caption to showcase her active participation in the cause along with millions of other people.

Check out her tweet below:

There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied! #JusticeForSushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus — shweta singh kirti (shwetasinghkirt) August 17, 2020

A few hours ago, Shweta Singh Kirti had shared a video on social media that showcased numerous billboards in Australia that displayed the photos of her brother Sushant. She also added a caption along with the tweet that reads, “SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up throughout the continent which convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR! Are You?” Meanwhile, the latest development related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is that his business partner Varun Mathur has been reportedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

