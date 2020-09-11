Sushant Singh Rajput's sister backs Ankita Lokhande post Shibani's criticism: Says 'don't bother to clarify'

Numerous celebs from the television industry came out in support of Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar's hard-hitting post on her. Shweta Singh Kirti has also shown her support towards the actress now.

Ankita Lokhande had recently shared an open letter in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, Shibani Dandekar slammed the actress later based on the same and went on to term her letter as ‘grotesque.’ She also called Ankita the ‘princess of patriarchy’ and accused her of capitalizing on Rhea Chakraborty. Not only that but Shibani also alleged that the actress is seeking two seconds of fame. Now, many celebs have come out in Ankita’s support and opined their views on social media.

Ankita herself has given a response to Shibani’s criticisms by slamming her back in a new social media post. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also shown her support towards the actress. She has shared Ankita’s tweet on her handle in which she writes, “Don’t even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless!”

Check out the tweet below:

Don’t even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR https://t.co/7LD2MUeDIh — shweta singh kirti (shwetasinghkirt) September 10, 2020

Earlier, celebs like Karanvir Bohra, , Kushal Zaveri, and others also backed Ankita Lokhande post Shibani Dandekar’s criticism of the actress. Not only that, but Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti also displayed his support towards Ankita on social media. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Shibani Dandekar’s Wikipedia page was vandalized on Thursday after her criticism of Ankita Lokhande on social media. However, the page has now been restored to normal.

