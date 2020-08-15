Sushant Singh Rajput's sister & boyfriend Vicky Jain laud Ankita Lokhande after actress shares bank statement

A recent news report claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was paying the EMI for Ankita Lokhande's Rs 4.5 crore Malad flat which was swiftly debunked by the actress on Instagram. Taking to the comments section was the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti as well as Ankita's boyfriend Vicky Jain who lauded her.

Ankita Lokhande came under fire when a recent report claimed that the Enforcement Directorate, who are probing a possible money laundering angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case, found out and was informed by Rhea Chakroborty that the late actor was paying the EMI for his ex-girlfriend's Rs 4.5 crore Malad flat. However, quickly debunking the rumour was Lokhande herself as she shared her flat's registration and bank statement on Instagram. "Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be.My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the EMI's being deducted from my account on a monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say. #justiceforssr," Ankita wrote.

Taking to the comments section was Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who was all praises for the 35-year-old actress. "You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl," Shweta wrote to which Ankita commented back, "@shwetasinghkirti Thank you so much di. Love you." Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain also lauded her as he commented, "Hats off Miss Lokhande," to which the actress wrote back, "@jainvick Thanks you, thank you, thank you and thank you for being my strength."

Meanwhile, Sushant and Ankita's close friend Mahesh Shetty too commented, "You don't need to explain yourself, we are proud of you." On the other hand, Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Your word was enough love. I have known you and know what Sushant meant for you. Your intention needs no validation. Your fans know you. We all stand united in this. #justiceforssr"

