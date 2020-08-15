  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister & boyfriend Vicky Jain laud Ankita Lokhande after actress shares bank statement

A recent news report claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was paying the EMI for Ankita Lokhande's Rs 4.5 crore Malad flat which was swiftly debunked by the actress on Instagram. Taking to the comments section was the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti as well as Ankita's boyfriend Vicky Jain who lauded her.
492 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister & boyfriend Vicky Jain laud Ankita Lokhande after actress shares bank statementSushant Singh Rajput's sister & boyfriend Vicky Jain laud Ankita Lokhande after actress shares bank statement

Ankita Lokhande came under fire when a recent report claimed that the Enforcement Directorate, who are probing a possible money laundering angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case, found out and was informed by Rhea Chakroborty that the late actor was paying the EMI for his ex-girlfriend's Rs 4.5 crore Malad flat. However, quickly debunking the rumour was Lokhande herself as she shared her flat's registration and bank statement on Instagram. "Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be.My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the EMI's being deducted from my account on a monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say. #justiceforssr," Ankita wrote.

Taking to the comments section was Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who was all praises for the 35-year-old actress. "You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl," Shweta wrote to which Ankita commented back, "@shwetasinghkirti Thank you so much di. Love you." Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain also lauded her as he commented, "Hats off Miss Lokhande," to which the actress wrote back, "@jainvick Thanks you, thank you, thank you and thank you for being my strength."

Check out Ankita Lokhande's IG posts below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In continuation

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ankita Lokhande backs Shweta in her fight for CBI probe; Says We'll find the truth

Meanwhile, Sushant and Ankita's close friend Mahesh Shetty too commented, "You don't need to explain yourself, we are proud of you." On the other hand, Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Your word was enough love. I have known you and know what Sushant meant for you. Your intention needs no validation. Your fans know you. We all stand united in this. #justiceforssr"

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement