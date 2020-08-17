  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister calls #GlobalPrayers4SSR a spiritual revolution: Our prayers won't go unanswered

Shweta Singh Kirti has recently shared a tweet in which she has given a glimpse of how people all over the world took part in the #GlobalPrayers4SSR movement. Read on to know more.
13295 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister calls #GlobalPrayers4SSR a spiritual revolution: Our prayers won't go unansweredSushant Singh Rajput's sister calls #GlobalPrayers4SSR a spiritual revolution: Our prayers won't go unanswered

It has been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode but his fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone. Moreover, almost everyone has joined digital campaigns to seek justice for the late actor. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in organizing such movements to urge a probe on his death. She has recently started a global 24-hour campaign while asking fans to pray for him.

As we all know, people from all over the world took part in this campaign that has been termed #GlobalPrayers4SSR on Twitter. Shweta has now shared a few pictures on Twitter which include screenshots that display millions of people praying for the late actor and seeking justice for him. Talking about the same, she writes, “More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It’s a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered.”

Check out her tweet below:

Meanwhile, both the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been investigating the matter. Sushant’s case was transferred to the CBI a few days back while ED, on the other hand, was already looking into the late actor’s finances, the companies that he and Rhea owned, and other related facts. The investigating agency has interrogated many people in connection with the case who include Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, and others.

Also Read: #GlobalPrayersForSSR: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister posts heartbreaking prayer observation video for late star

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement