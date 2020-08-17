Sushant Singh Rajput's sister calls #GlobalPrayers4SSR a spiritual revolution: Our prayers won't go unanswered

Shweta Singh Kirti has recently shared a tweet in which she has given a glimpse of how people all over the world took part in the #GlobalPrayers4SSR movement. Read on to know more.

It has been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode but his fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone. Moreover, almost everyone has joined digital campaigns to seek justice for the late actor. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in organizing such movements to urge a probe on his death. She has recently started a global 24-hour campaign while asking fans to pray for him.

As we all know, people from all over the world took part in this campaign that has been termed #GlobalPrayers4SSR on Twitter. Shweta has now shared a few pictures on Twitter which include screenshots that display millions of people praying for the late actor and seeking justice for him. Talking about the same, she writes, “More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It’s a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered.”

Check out her tweet below:

More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant . It’s a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/3X2Vb8BXB8 — shweta singh kirti (shwetasinghkirt) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile, both the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been investigating the matter. Sushant’s case was transferred to the CBI a few days back while ED, on the other hand, was already looking into the late actor’s finances, the companies that he and Rhea owned, and other related facts. The investigating agency has interrogated many people in connection with the case who include Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, and others.

