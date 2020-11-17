Sushant Singh Rajput's sister is elated as she gets 'heartfelt loving messages' on her birthday

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her gratitude for all the heartfelt birthday wishes she received on her special day. Check out her post.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti has turned a year older today and she has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her family members and friends. Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande wished her in the sweetest way possible. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a throwback picture with the birthday girl and penned a sweet note for her. She writes, “Happy birthday to the most amazing human being and very caring person. Love you Shweta di.”

Going by Shweta’s latest Instagram post, it is evident that she is overwhelmed by the wishes that she has received on her special day. While expressing her gratitude, Shweta writes a sweet note and shares an amazing picture. She captions the photo as, “Feeling so grateful that so many people remembered me and wished me on my birthday. Thanks to each and everyone of you. I felt so elated and uplifted by all the heartfelt loving messages I received, the power of love has its unique way of opening ones heart and making it dance. Love and joy only multiplies when shared. Thank you from bottom of my heart.”

Check out Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram post:

Shweta has been quite active on social media lately. On Diwali, she came up with a special request for the fans. She urged everyone to follow SSR’s footsteps and celebrate the festival of lights like he used to do. She also asked the people to do some good work like “buying candles or diyas from local small retailers” and to distribute sweets to those who can’t afford in order help them to celebrate the festival.

