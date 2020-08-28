  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares Rhea Chakraborty's chats on drugs; Asks 'What was going on?'

Rhea Chakraborty in her interviews has denied getting involved in any sort of drug dealing. However, Shweta Singh Kirti's latest tweet speaks otherwise.
32991 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 11:32 pm
Just when people were thinking Sushant Singh Rajput’s case will get some closure after CBI’s intervention, things have instead started getting murkier than ever. In the midst of all this, a new drug conspiracy angle has emerged after some WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty were allegedly accessed and went viral online. However, the actress in one of her recent interviews has denied about being involved in any drug dealing, or giving the same to the late actor.

However, Shweta Singh Kirti’s latest tweet speaks otherwise. She has shared the screenshots of some more WhatsApp conversations exchanged between Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani, and someone named Aayush Sir. All of them were talking about some hard drugs. In one of the chats, the actress allegedly asks for someone to be sent up for locking the lift door and then keep a boy up for Sushant. Not only that, but one of them has shared a picture in their group conversation too. Shweta, while sharing the same, asks, “What was going on?”

Check out her tweet below:

Not only that, but she also counters Rhea’s claim of being worried about paying Rs 17,000 as her flat’s EMI. Shweta tweets, “You are worried about how you will be paying 17,000 in EMI, please tell me how are you paying the most expensive lawyer of India you have hired??” Earlier in an interview, Kangana Ranaut had also questioned the reason behind the actress hiring a criminal lawyer whose appointment is reportedly difficult to get.

Check out her second tweet below:

