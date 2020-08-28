Sushant Singh Rajput's sister lashes out at Rhea Chakraborty over claims of strained relationship with family

Rhea Chakraborty's shocking revelations in her recent interviews have come as a shock for many people. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta has now lashed out at the actress over one of her allegations.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally opened up on her relationship with the late actor including various other aspects. She has come out for the first time ever since Sushant’s demise and has exclusively made some shocking revelations in a few of her latest interviews. The actress had reportedly called out the late actor’s family for not having approached him if they felt that he was isolated. She also alleged that they knew about his depression too.

Now, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has slammed the actress in one of her Instagram post. She writes, “As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet my brother coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! Dare anyone ever doubt it for a moment!!” Shweta has also shared a picture of the ticket that she had booked.

Meanwhile, Rhea in one of her interviews has also alleged that Sushant had a strained relationship with his father. According to her, the late actor was quite close to his mother and that she was left by his father when he was young. The actress reportedly also stated that Sushant’s mother underwent depression too.

