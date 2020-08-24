  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister lauds SSR warriors & CBI probe; Says 'investigation is unfolding & progressing'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in seeking justice for him. Meanwhile, check out two of her latest tweets dedicated to SSR warriors and CBI.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister lauds SSR warriors & CBI probe; Says 'investigation is unfolding & progressing'Sushant Singh Rajput's sister lauds SSR warriors & CBI probe; Says 'investigation is unfolding & progressing'

The CBI has tightened its grip on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The investigating agency has already begun its investigation and questioned numerous people in connection with the same. Meanwhile, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in organizing campaigns and sharing other memorable stuff related to Sushant on social media. A few days back, she urged fans to take part in a global prayer meet on social media meant for the MS Dhoni star.

Shweta has once again taken to Twitter and praised CBI for how they are probing the case. Moreover, she has also lauded SSR warriors in yet another tweet. In one of her tweet, she writes, “We are exploring and getting to know the facts as the investigation is unfolding and progressing. That’s why we wanted the CBI to take over so that the truth is revealed to us. I appreciate each and every warrior of SSR.”

Check out the tweet below:

In the other tweet, she writes, “I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding.” Meanwhile, the CBI officials have visited a resort in Mumbai on Monday to which Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly went a few months back. Moreover, they have also quizzed Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Sushant’s housekeeping staff, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, and many others in connection with the case.

Check out her second tweet below:

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty at DRDO guest house

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement