Sushant Singh Rajput's sis makes promise ahead of his birth anniversary: No movie on SSR should be made until…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been quite heartbreaking for his massive fan following and there are no second thoughts about it. It’s been over one and a half years since Sushant had left and his fans continue to miss his presence. Amid this, there have been speculations about a biopic on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star. While no official announcement has been made in this regard as of now, it has indeed created a massive buzz in the town. And now, ahead of his birth anniversary on January 21, Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh has quashed the rumours and listed out reasons why a biopic on the late actor shouldn’t be made.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka asserted that a biopic on the late actor shouldn’t be made until justice is delivered. “I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact SSR’s handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!! Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray SSR’s outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms,” she added.

Furthermore, Priyanka also emphasised that Sushant wanted to do his own biopic. “Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be Reality in near future. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #sushantmonth,” she wrote.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s post:

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput had breathed his last on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai.

Also Read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput is present with us in spirit’ says sis Shweta after Chhichhore wins National Award