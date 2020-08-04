Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu pens an emotional note: Can’t believe that you aren’t physically with us

After Shweta and Neetu, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu has also penned a special note for him on Raksha Bandhan. Check out her Instagram post.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June and has left behind a deep void in the film industry. The late actor’s fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. Yesterday marked Raksha Bandhan and Sushant’s sisters remembered him with teary eyes. His sisters Shweta and Neetu shared heartfelt notes on social media while remembering the golden moments that they had spent with him. And now, his sister Meetu has also shared a post.

She writes, “Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable. My precious brother, my Jaan, I still can’t say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories. Until we meet again, Bhai. You will always be my pride!”

Check out her Instagram post below:

She has also shared a throwback picture in which Sushant is seen lovingly hugging her. The latest developments in the late actor’s case have raised eyebrows now. Meanwhile, in an exclusive video statement, the late actor’s father KK Singh has alleged that he had informed Bandra Police about Sushant’s life in danger back in February 2020. He has further revealed how no action had been taken after the actor’s death on 14th June 2020 post which he decided to file an FIR in Patna. On the other hand, numerous people including Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others have been summoned by the Mumbai Police concerning the case till date.

