Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh arrives for second day of CBI interrogation; Watch Video

Apart from Meetu Singh, Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi, late actor's staff were also present for CBI questioning at the DRDO guest house on Sunday.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: September 6, 2020 03:12 pm
News,Meetu Singh,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseSushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh arrives for second day of CBI interrogation; Watch Video
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh arrived for second day of CBI investigation at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. Meetu was seen arriving at the premises in a car after her visit on Saturday where she was questioned for long hours. Apart from Meetu, Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi, late actor's staff were also present for questioning. On Saturday, Meetu had gone with the CBI team to Sushant’s house in Mumbai to help them recreate the crime scene. 

It must be noted that Meetu was the first person from Sushant’s family who arrived on the crime scene on 14 June and hence, her statement regarding the day is significant to the case. After Rhea's departure on 8 June, Meetu arrived at Sushant's apartment and stayed with him for a few days since the actor wasn't feeling well. 

Take a look at Meetu's arrival for CBI probe:

   

