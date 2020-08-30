  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh summoned for CBI interrogation on Monday: Report

Sushant's sister Meetu Singh, who resides in Mumbai, has now been summoned by the CBI to appear before the officials at DRDO guest house in Mumbai on Monday.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: August 30, 2020 01:10 pm
News,Meetu Singh,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseSushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh summoned for CBI interrogation on Monday.
The CBI's investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has crossed more than a week and the late actor's family members will now be summoned. According to latest reports, the late actor's sister Meetu Singh, who resides in Mumbai, has now been summoned by the CBI. Meetu is set to appear before the officials at DRDO guest house in Mumbai on Monday at 11 am. This is the first time that the late actor's family members are being summoned. 

As per CNN News 18, apart from Meetu, Sushant's other family members will also be quizzed in Delhi and not asked to come down to Mumbai. The report added that the CBI is likely to probe their relationship with Sushant. As well as, Meetu will be quizzed about Sushant's mental health and well being after 8 June -- the day Rhea left the apartment and went back home. 

Rhea, in her interview, had stated that Sushant did not try to get in touch with her after 8 June and she too blocked him on WhatsApp. She also stated that she insisted on Sushant's sister Meetu arriving at the house before she could leave. Sushant's relationship with his father will also be probed by the CBI team. Rhea had stated that Sushant and his father's relations were also strained and that the actor had not met him for a long time.   

Meetu has earlier been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering probe. Apart from Meetu, sister Priyanka Singh also was questioned by the ED.   

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Everyone let Sushant down, Rhea left and blocked him, his sister left him alone after few days, best friend didn’t even take his calls. He had a panic attack after disha’s death, he needed support from everyone but he was left alone with his thoughts imagining the worse that his career is now over because people who wanted to finish his career would link him to Disha’s suicide and make him responsible for it. No one came to see him, no one called to check on him, if someone is in distress you will call 4-5 times to check on him if you can't stay in his house but family and friends didn't even do that. They called once and he didn't pick up or call didn't go through so they left it, unbelievable!

