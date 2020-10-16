  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pays tribute to their mother on Navratri; Shares an old message of late actor

Shweta Singh Kirti often cherishes the fond memories of her brother Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. However, she also remembers their late mother in her new tweet.
16249 reads Mumbai
Navratri is here and everyone is gearing up for the celebrations. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti pays tribute to their late mother ahead of the occasion. She has shared two old pictures of the latter. Shweta writes, “Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud of the way you raised us. Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with the strength of the divine.”

For the unversed, Sushant and Shweta’s mother passed away when he was very young. The late actor was said to have been very close to her. Meanwhile, Shweta has also shared an old message of Sushant for the netizens in which he asked them ‘struggle god-ward.’ The MS Dhoni star had shared a picture of Goddess Durga and also wrote a few lines of Mahishashura Mardini Strotam. Well, this throwback tweet of Sushant is sure to leave all of us teary-eyed.

Check out the tweets below:

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. Numerous debates and controversies surfaced after his untimely demise as many people sensed foul play in the matter. Not one but three central agencies jumped into the probe – ED, NCB, and CBI. Sushant’s family members including the SSR warriors continue demanding justice for him on all platforms. Meanwhile, his last movie, Dil Bechara that also features Sanjana Sanghi, was released on an OTT platform sometime back. 

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Nautanki aurat

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

She is so graceful

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Why you are sharing all your family matters tk the world.We have negative impression about your family.And it spread negative vibes in the society.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Im starting to get tired of this lady and her family.Pls let SSR rest in peace. He chose death over life. Probably was tired of supporting the money grabbers in his life when his flop career.

