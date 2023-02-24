Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister pens an emotional note as Kai Po Che! clocks 10 years: Tears well up…

Sushant Singh Rajput may not be with us anymore, but his memories and his brilliant performances in his films will always stay with us. The late actor has been a part of some of the most loved films in Bollywood that fans still love to watch and they have paved the way straight to the hearts of the fans. Recently, his debut film Kai Po Che! clocked 10 years. From the director of the film to his co-stars, everyone took to their social media to remember the late actor. Today SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, took to her Instagram handle to share an emotional note. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister remembers him as Kai Po Che! clocks 10 years

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a theatre. In the picture, we can see a huge queue waiting to enter the theatre to watch Kai Po Che! Sharing this picture, she wrote, “This was the queue for Kai Po Che. I was more than thrilled to see Bhai on the big screen. And even then I had a tough time seeing him die on screen. I started crying profusely. When I came back, I complained to Bhai that why didn't he inform me that there was this scene in the movie, I could have avoided it. It has been 10 years and how everything has changed! Tears well up and my heart churns and I continue with the hope that this will also change!!” Check out the post:

Amit Sadh recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che! Recently as Kai Po Che! clocked 10, Amit Sadh opened up about working with the late actor. He said, “Kai Po Che! will always remain a special film. I fondly remember those days. Gattu wanted to show us (Sushant, Raj, and me) as raw, honest, and natural. And he did it, and as a result, audiences loved the movie wholeheartedly,” Sadh says, adding, “We three were fairly new to the industry during those days, which helped us bond well, understand each other’s working styles and blend them well to make a movie that is iconic today.”

