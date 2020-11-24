  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens an emotional note as she remembers him & urges the fans to stay united

While addressing Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has penned an emotional note wherein she urged everyone to stay united while seeking justice for the actor.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: November 24, 2020 02:02 am
Shweta Singh Kirti Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens an emotional note as she remembers him & urges the fans to stay united
It has been five months since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and his family members, friends and fans are still struggling to come in terms with his unfortunate death that has left everyone heartbroken. For the unversed, the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate have been investigating the case from different angles. Amid this, his family continues to be hopeful about getting justice for the late actor. 

Sushant’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been hoping to get justice for her brother and often takes to her social media handles to express her feelings. Recently, she penned an emotional note while pouring out her heart to the late actor’s fans. She has shared a note while taking to her Twitter handle and writes, “I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience.”

While addressing Sushant fans, she further said that the late actor was an integral part of her life, adding that she has spent every second of her growing up days with him. They complete each other and since now he is no more she will take the time to come in terms with his demise and to live with it. Further, while expressing her faith in the almighty, Shweta said, “But I know one thing for sure and that is God is there and he never gives up on his true devotees.  He knows that there are so many aching hearts and he will make sure the truth shines forth.”

Check out the tweet:

The late actor’s sister also asserted that everyone should raise their voice for justice with utmost dignity and perseverance. She pointed out that if “we all aggressive, we will soon run out of energy, but anyone who has established in faith and patience will be “there for the long run.

