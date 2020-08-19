Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens a prayer ahead of SC verdict: Lead Us from darkness unto LIGHT

The Supreme Court will share its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Ahead of the verdict, Shweta Singh Kirti penned a prayer.

All eyes are on the Supreme Court today as they pronounce if CBI will take over the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor passed away on June 14. With the in-depth investigation being conducted, fans and family are hoping the CBI will get to the root cause of the actor's mysterious death. Ahead of the verdict, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and penned a prayer. She shared the iconic moment from Mahabharat featuring Lord Krishna and Arjun on their chariot amid the battle.

Shweta shared the photo praying that God holds their hand in the darkness and takes them into the light. She wrote, "Lead Us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati," adding a folded hands emoji and the hashtags, "#GlobalPrayers4SSR #Godiswithus." Shweta has been praying hard for her brother's case. While she was seen sought blessings from Kaal Bhairav, she also confessed she felt helpless. “There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied!" the emotional sister confessed.

As for the verdict, Justice Hrishikesh Roy will share his verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty who sought the transfer of the FIR filed against her by Sushant's father KK Singh from Patna to Mumbai. The verdict is expected to be pronounced at 11 am. For the uninitiated, Sushant's father has accused the actress of exploiting the late actor financially.

