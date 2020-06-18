Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pours her heart out in emotional tribute to late actor: Sorry for all the pain

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left everyone in shock. His sister Shweta Singh Kriti has penned a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The actor's sudden demise has rocked the industry and Bollywood lovers. The Bollywood star took the drastic step to end his life, leaving behind no note. As the police investigate his death, Sushant's family is mourning their loss in Mumbai. Earlier this week, Sushant's father KK Singh, along with his other family members, travelled to Mumbai to conduct the funeral. His US-based sister Shweta Singh Kriti couldn't attend the funeral however she boarded the first flight she found to India to join her family.

While she requested fans to pray for his peace and her family earlier this week, Shweta poured her heart on social media to pay an emotional tribute to Sushant. In an elaborate Facebook post, Shweta said, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u."

She added that the twinkle of his eyes taught the world how to dream while his smile reflected the purity of his heart. "Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more.... Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."

Shweta has requested fans to choose love over hate, compassion over anger and urged everyone to forgive everyone. "All my dear ones.... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is choice.... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive.... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles.... be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!!" her post concluded.

Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of... Posted by Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

