Sushant Singh Rajput's sister prays to the Goddess on the 3rd day of Navratri; Says 'her worship is fruitful'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been seeking justice for him right from the beginning. She has recently shared a devotional post on Instagram.

It has been almost four months since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. The late actor’s tragic demise came as a shock not only for the film industry but for the entire nation. Meanwhile, many of his loved ones and fans continue seeking justice for him on all platforms. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in this regard. She has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Shweta begins by seeking blessings from Goddess Chandraghanta, the third among the Shakti Roopas. She then writes, “Chandraghanta originated from the word Chandra (Moon) and Ghanta (Bell). She has crescent moon on her forehead and her roaring voice is like a tumultuous sound of a bell that makes the atrocious demons tremble. This Goddess gives extreme peace and provides ultimate good. She is full of charm and bright. She is Golden in color, possesses ten hands and three eyes.”

She further adds that her worship is fruitful as all sins are burnt and obstacles are removed. Shweta also says that those who worship the Goddess become brave and fearless. She ends the note by talking about the importance of the third day of Navratri. She quotes, “At this stage, by the grace of mother Chandraghanta, the seekers become capable of seeing unearthly and divine things. They smell the divine fragrance and become capable of hearing many types of divine sounds. However, on this day and in this stage of discipline, the striver is required to be most careful.”

Check out Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram post below:

A day earlier, the internet was abuzz with news about a Polish boy who decided to observe the 9-day Navratri Deeksha so that the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death comes out. He has stated that he is going to turn vegan for the next few days.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pays tribute to their mother on Navratri; Shares an old message of late actor

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

Share your comment ×