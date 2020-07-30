Sushant Singh Rajput's sister prays for strength and unity; Urges fans to 'stand united'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reached out to fans hoping that they would unite and stand together for the truth.

In the past couple of days, numerous new details have surfaced with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Bollywood actor passed away last month in Mumbai. While numerous statements have been recorded by the Mumbai Police since Sushant's sudden demise, the Bollywood star's father KK Singh filed an FIR this week accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the actor's decision to end his life. While the investigation carries forward, Sushant's sister took to Instagram and urged fans to "stand united."

Sharing a picture of the Brahma Vishnu Shiva (Trinity), Shweta said, "Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth! #Indiaforsushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity". Shweta's new post comes a day after she shared the picture of the memorial set up for Sushant. While she hopes justice is served, she requested not to indulge in abusive behaviour. " She said. "I request don’t use bad language for anyone...but never stop standing up for the RIGHT."

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, with the recent developments, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande posted a cryptic post hinting at her stand. The Pavitra Rishta alum took to her social media accounts and posted "Truth Wins". While numerous people reached out to her and showed their support, Shweta too commented on her post. "God is always with the truth," Shweta commented, echoing a similar emotion. Check it out here: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti fully agrees with Ankita Lokhande's 'Truth Wins' post

Last night, Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh told PTI that there is suspicion that someone from the Mumbai Police is aiding Rhea. "If she (Rhea) has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation. FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her," he said.

