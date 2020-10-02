Sushant Singh Rajput's sister relates crashing of Twitter to #Revolution4SSR; Calls it a 'voice of unity'

Twitter reportedly crashed due to over capacity a few hours back. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has now reacted to the same.

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case are nothing less shocking for the conscious sections of the country. The late actor’s untimely demise has left everyone in deep shock. Meanwhile, his fans and loved ones have left no stone unturned in seeking justice for him. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has always taken a lead in such matters. She often organizes numerous digital campaigns and movements for the MS Dhoni star on social media from time to time.

A few hours ago, the popular social media platform Twitter crashed leaving people baffled. Now, Shweta has also reacted to the same but what she does is to relate it with #Revolution4SSR, a digital campaign seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She further writes, “this is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice...A true revolution in all sense! Good job warriors... keep it up, Strength is shining forth!! Take A Bow.” She has also shared a screenshot of the popular platform crashing due to over capacity.

Check out her tweet below:

Heard that twitter crashed for a while... this is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice...A true revolution in all sense! Good job warriors... keep it up, Strength is shining forth!! Take A Bow #Revolution4SSR pic.twitter.com/W8at2aExPD — Shweta Singh Kirti (shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

On the other hand, numerous reports suggest that CBI is likely to impose Section 302 that stands for a murder charge in the FIR of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her happiness about the same on social media sometime back. A few other reports also state that Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been summoned by the CBI for recording his statement and will reportedly turn a witness under Section 164. What are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know in the comments section.

