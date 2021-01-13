Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembers him as she shares a handwritten poem of the late actor; See POST

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was last seen in the movie Dil Bechara.

It’s still hard to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more among us. The late actor left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. The news of his tragic demise left everyone in deep shock. While the CBI, NCB, and ED continue with their respective probes regarding Sushant’s death, many of his fans and loved ones await justice and remember him from time to time. Among them is his sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been at the forefront in this.

As we speak of this, Shweta has shared a handwritten poem written by the late actor which is surely going to make us miss him even more. Talking about the same, she writes, “Written by Bhai… the thought so profound #ForeverSushant.” As one can see, the poem seems to be about Sushant’s own life and about the things that he wanted to accomplish and the 30 years of his life that he spent trying to do something.

Time and again, Shweta Singh Kirti has tried reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s fond memories by sharing them on social media. She has also been organizing digital campaigns or movements frequently to see justice for the late actor. His last movie was Dil Bechara that was released last year on an OTT platform. It also marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi in Bollywood. The late actor, unfortunately, passed away before he could watch the movie himself. It was helmed by Mukesh Chhabra.

