Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembers their mom on her death anniversary: Your pulsating presence is felt

Shweta Singh Kirti continues seeking justice for her late brother and popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

It has been almost six months since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode but literally, nobody has been able to take him out of their minds. The late actor’s demise came as a shock for everyone in the country. In fact, many of the fans including his family members continue seeking justice for him. Among them is his sister Shweta Singh Kirti who is frequently active on social media and reminisces fond memories of the late star.

Recently, Shweta has shared a post while remembering their mom on her 18th death anniversary. She also shares a throwback picture of the latter along with the same. She then pens a heartfelt and emotional note that reads, “On this fateful day 18 years back we lost you Mom, you left a hole that nothing in the world can fill. But in our memories, you come alive and shower us with unfathomable love and tenderness. Your pulsating presence is felt..and oh so deeply!”

She further writes, “We will ever be so grateful to the Almighty that showed us how God will look in human form. Love you Maa. Wish we could all gather together in the nest you built, be a child again feeling protected under your Anchal. A pain so precious so close that I wouldn’t trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave I wouldn't and couldn't ever share it!” Shweta, who has been at the forefront in seeking justice for her brother, recently launched yet another movement that goes by the name #OathforSSR. This movement is supposed to be held on December 14, 2020, and the fans have been urged to take the oath of fire by lighting a diya or a candle.

Meanwhile, check out her Instagram post below:

