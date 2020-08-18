Sushant Singh Rajput's sister requests for early decision from the SC: Every minute of delay is causing pain
Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister took to Twitter to request the Supreme Court for an early decision regarding Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the transfer of the probe from Patna to Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR."
Credits :Twitter
