Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reveals a conversation the siblings had just four days before his death

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reveals she's 'experiencing bouts of pain' as she shares a screenshot she had with the actor just four days before he passed away.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. While the country still struggles to come to terms with his death, the actor's sister revealed a conversation she had with the actor just four days prior to his sudden death. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and shared a memory from the siblings' childhood. As she poured her heart out, she posted a picture of the duo's chat from June 10. In the conversation, Shweta asked Sushant to visit her in the US.

The screengrab shared sees Shweta enquiring about Sushant's health and requesting him to visit her. Sushant replied, "Bohat mann karta he di." With a glimpse of their chat, Shweta also recalled an incident when Sushant was anxious in class and ended up at Shweta's class during their time at school.

"Bhai’s Nursery and my prep classes were in same building so we managed our 1st year of school pretty well. But then my UKG class was in a different building and his prep classroom remained in the same building, so we got separated. One day after lunch break was over I saw Bhai in my classroom, in my building. We were just 4/5 year olds then," she recalled.

Shweta revealed she was shocked and happy at the same time to see Sushant there. He told her that he felt alone and anxious. "As a 5 year old protective big sister, I assured him that he can be with me. First, I tried to hide him in between me and my friend, but somehow my class-teacher noticed him while taking attendance. I was myself a little scared, but to protect my little brother, I stood up and told her that he is not feeling well and asked if he could stay with us until dismissal. To my amazement, the teacher agreed and we were so happy, but little after 2 periods as the social norm will have it, he was sent back to his building but by that time we have had so much fun that all of his anxiety were gone," she added.

Although she was married away in the US and both the siblings got busy in their respective lives, Shweta said she would urge him to visit her in the US. "I would often ask him to come and visit me in the US so that we can relive our childhood once again away from all the noise. I only wish I could have protected him from everything....I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more," she concluded.

Check out the complete posts here:

Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh also penned a memoir. Read it here: Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law pens a heart wrenching memoir: We see him as a warrior prince

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×