Sushant Singh Rajput's sister says he taught us a valuable lesson as she refers to Kedarnath's song Namo Namo

Shweta Singh Kirti has organized the #OathForSSR campaign in remembrance of Sushant Singh Rajput that will be held on December 14. Meanwhile, she has recently poured her heart out about the late actor's movie Kedarnath.

A day earlier i.e. on December 7, 2020, Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath clocked two years. The romantic drama featured late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. It was released in 2018 and both the actors were praised for their stellar performances. One of the songs titled Namo Namo was a huge hit back then. Kapoor, while remembering Sushant, penned a few lines of the song on social media while observing the milestone that the movie achieved.

Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has re-shared the same post while stating that she also listed to the song and made some conclusions after the same. She writes, “I was listening to this song yesterday and had similar thought, he being the Bhakt of Shiva taught us a valuable lesson at the cost of his own life. The way Shiva drank the vish and gave Amrit to all. The futility and vanity of the Mayanagri!!”

Check out Shweta’s post below:

Earlier, ardent fans of the late actor paid their tributes to him by following the trend #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor as Kedarnath completed two years. Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti recently urged everyone to join the #OathforSSR campaign that is going to be held on December 14 this year. She has always been at the forefront in seeking justice for her late brother. Most of the time, she does it through digital campaigns or social media posts. Talking about the latest developments in SSR’s case, a PIL has been filed at the Supreme Court for asking the CBI to submit a status report on the same.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta urges fans to join in ‘OathforSSR’ campaign: Truth never damages a cause

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

Share your comment ×