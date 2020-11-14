Sushant Singh Rajput's sister seeks justice as she shares PIC of fan lighting diya outside actor's residence

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a new post while seeking justice for him.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and loved ones were shocked upon hearing the news of his demise on June 14, 2020. No one could have imagined in their wildest dreams that the talented star would leave us so soon. Sushant was a known name not only in Bollywood but also in the television industry where he did popular shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. For the past few months, SSRians and family members have been constantly seeking justice for him.

Three agencies, CBI, NCB, and ED were given the responsibility of probing his death and other related angles. Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti has recently shared a few posts on Instagram to encourage the fans for seeking justice. She has shared a picture and video of a fan standing outside the late actor’s apartment at ‘Mont Blanc’ in Mumbai. She can be seen lighting a Diya to remember Sushant ahead of the occasion of Diwali.

Shweta writes in her caption, “Yes, we have full faith in our system and we will keep raising our voices until justice is served.” Meanwhile, in the video, the fan also urges everyone to keep seeking justice for the late actor as well as his ex-manager Disha Salian who passed away on June 8, 2020. She also wishes everyone on the occasion of Diwali and Children's Day while stating that the Dil Bechara star was also a child of the country. She further adds about having full faith in the judiciary system regarding Sushant's case. In the past few weeks, many people have linked Sushant’s death with that of Disha and sensed foul play in the same. However, the agencies have not come to any conclusion about the same.

Check out the posts below:

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

