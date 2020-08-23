Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares an old photo of SSR and chants the Ganesh mantra on Ganesh Chaturthi

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirit chants the Ganesh mantra on Ganesh Chaturthi and shares an old picture of the actor on Instagram.

It was an emotional Saturday, August 22, for Sushant Singh Rajput's family as the CBI dug deeper into the actor's death probe. The investigation team recreated the scene of death at Sushant's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment. As the late actor's family and fans prayed justice is served, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and shared an old photo of the Dil Bechara star on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The photo sees Sushant posing with a Ganesh statue.

Sharing the photo, Shweta penned the Ganesh mantra in the caption. "वक्रतुंड महाकाय सूर्यकोटिसमप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा ॥" her caption reads with the hashtags, "#warriors4ssr #justiceforsushanthsinghrajput #godiswithus". Shweta has been giving fans a glimpse of her prayers. Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai, Shweta shared a video of herself praying to Kaal Bhairav.

Over the weekend, Shweta and Sushant's fans came together to chant the Gayatri Mantra for Sushant. Sharing a picture and video from the digital meet, Shweta said, "So so very touched by this event. Feeling so elevated and positivity is surrounding all of us. Thanks to everyone who helped organize it and to the extended family who joined and made this a divine experience. People from more than 101 countries joined in. Doesn’t matter it was Muslim, Hindu or Christian, they were all chanting Gayatri mantra for our beloved Sushant."

Check out the post below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Doctors allege Mumbai Police asked them to conduct late actor’s autopsy in a hurry

Share your comment ×