Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares a VIDEO of his film MS Dhoni being played on a billboard in Indonesia

Fans around the world have united to pray and seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. We get a proof of the same through Shweta Singh Kirti's latest tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14 came as a shock for many of his fans around the world. While the CBI, ED, and the NCB are probing into the late actor’s case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been constantly organizing campaigns and global prayers on social media in his memory. A few days back, she had organized a global prayer meet through social media platforms in which millions of individuals took part and chanted Gayatri Mantra.

And now, Shweta has shared yet another video that is from Indonesia. As we can see, one of the billboards in the country displays Sushant’s movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story as a tribute to him. One can hear the song ‘Kaun Tujhe’ playing on the screen and it is sure to make anyone emotional. Shweta has shared yet another video in which the late actor hugs a few specially-abled children after listening to their performances.

Check out the video below:

Check out the second video below:

Meanwhile, the CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case back in August 19 after the Supreme Court’s verdict. Post that, they have questioned numerous people in connection with the case. However, all eyes were on Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty when she was finally summoned by the CBI last Friday. The actress reached her 4th day of interrogation on Monday. As per the latest reports, she has been summoned once again on Tuesday.

