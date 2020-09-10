  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shocked over demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office; Calls it Gunda Raj

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter account to express her shock over the demolition that took place at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office. Check out the tweet.
34960 reads Mumbai
The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over the illegal construction notice that was sent by the civic body to the actress. Previously, the BMC had sent a stop work notice to the Bollywood actress stating that there were illegal structures at her Mumbai office. The BMC later on asked Kangana Ranaut to present permission for the construction. But, finally, the civic body demolished the actor's office in Mumbai. Actress Kangana Ranaut did not take this action by the BMC lightly and shared the videos of her demolished office. 

The actress went on to call it the death of democracy. Later on, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to express her shock over the demolition that took place at the actor's Mumbai office. Shweta Singh Kirti wrote in her tweet, "My God! What kind of GUNDA RAJ is this? This kind of injustice cannot be a should not be tolerated! Can a President’s Rule in Maharashtra be an answer to this Injustice? Let’s establish RAM RAJ again. #WeDemandRamRaj." The fans and followers of the Bollywood actress also took to their respective social media handles, wherein they criticized the BMC for their actions. 

Check out the tweet:

The actress shared several posts on Twitter stating how her office became an illegal construction suddenly. Kangana Ranaut wrote in one of her tweets, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride. This is nothing, take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher."

(ALSO READ: Bombay HC stays BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office, asks civic body to file reply on actor's petition)

Credits :twitter

