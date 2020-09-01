Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta alerts fans & asks them to report fake Twitter accounts using her name

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in seeking justice for him. Meanwhile, she has something important to share with the fans. Check it out here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been getting more baffling with every passing day. However, his fans and loved ones are still hopeful that the late actor will get justice soon. Many of them heaved a sigh of relief after CBI took over his case on 19th August 2020. Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has left no stone unturned organizing meet, campaigns, and reminiscing his fond memories on social media. However, she has now made headlines again but for a different reason.

Shweta has taken to social media and informed the fans about a few fake Twitter profiles that are operating in her name. She has also shared a screenshot of those profiles, most of which display her display picture itself with different statuses. Talking about the same, Shweta writes, “Please report all the fake accounts using my name on Twitter.” Earlier, she had informed the fans about Sushant’s other sister Neetu’s Twitter account that also happened to be a fake one.

Meanwhile, check out her Instagram post below:

On the other hand, the CBI has left no stone unturned in probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have interrogated many people in connection with the same. Among them is Rhea Chakraborty who was summoned to the DRDO guesthouse on Friday. However, her interrogation continued for three more consecutive days. Reports suggest that the agency has summoned her once again for a fifth time on Tuesday.

