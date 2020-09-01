  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta alerts fans & asks them to report fake Twitter accounts using her name

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in seeking justice for him. Meanwhile, she has something important to share with the fans. Check it out here.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta alerts fans & asks them to report fake Twitter accounts using her nameSushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta alerts fans & asks them to report fake Twitter accounts using her name
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been getting more baffling with every passing day. However, his fans and loved ones are still hopeful that the late actor will get justice soon. Many of them heaved a sigh of relief after CBI took over his case on 19th August 2020. Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has left no stone unturned organizing meet, campaigns, and reminiscing his fond memories on social media. However, she has now made headlines again but for a different reason.

Shweta has taken to social media and informed the fans about a few fake Twitter profiles that are operating in her name. She has also shared a screenshot of those profiles, most of which display her display picture itself with different statuses. Talking about the same, Shweta writes, “Please report all the fake accounts using my name on Twitter.” Earlier, she had informed the fans about Sushant’s other sister Neetu’s Twitter account that also happened to be a fake one.

Meanwhile, check out her Instagram post below:

On the other hand, the CBI has left no stone unturned in probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have interrogated many people in connection with the same. Among them is Rhea Chakraborty who was summoned to the DRDO guesthouse on Friday. However, her interrogation continued for three more consecutive days. Reports suggest that the agency has summoned her once again for a fifth time on Tuesday.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput grooved with sister Shweta on Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast at a family bash; See Pics

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement