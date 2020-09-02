  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta calls derogatory comments against Kangana Ranaut 'shameful'

Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Mumbai's Police Commissioner has encouraged crime and bullying against her. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti expresses her shock upon hearing the same.
17726 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta calls derogatory comments against Kangana Ranaut 'shameful'Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta calls derogatory comments against Kangana Ranaut 'shameful'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront while seeking justice for her late brother. She has organized campaigns and global prayer meets in the past months while recalling the fond memories of the late actor. Not only that, but Shweta also actively took part in the #JusticeForSSR campaign along with others. Recently, a tweet shared by Kangana Ranaut caught her attention, and she has now shared a tweet in connection with the same.

It so happened that Kangana has alleged in a series of tweets that Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media. She has also shared a screenshot of the derogatory comments that were made against her on a Twitter handle. The actress tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi too and confronted him about her safety. Now, Shweta has retweeted the same on the Twitter handle and wrote, “My God!! Shameful!!” She also added #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput along with her tweet.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, the CBI has been constantly probing into the late actor’s case. They have summoned his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and a few other people in connection with the same. Among those who have been interrogated by the agency include Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, former manager Shruti Modi, household staff, Meetu Singh, and others. Meanwhile, ED and NCB have also continued with their investigation in connection with the case.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of killing Sushant; Alleges he is promoting his kids through book promotion

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement