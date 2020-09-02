Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta calls derogatory comments against Kangana Ranaut 'shameful'

Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Mumbai's Police Commissioner has encouraged crime and bullying against her. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti expresses her shock upon hearing the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront while seeking justice for her late brother. She has organized campaigns and global prayer meets in the past months while recalling the fond memories of the late actor. Not only that, but Shweta also actively took part in the #JusticeForSSR campaign along with others. Recently, a tweet shared by caught her attention, and she has now shared a tweet in connection with the same.

It so happened that Kangana has alleged in a series of tweets that Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media. She has also shared a screenshot of the derogatory comments that were made against her on a Twitter handle. The actress tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi too and confronted him about her safety. Now, Shweta has retweeted the same on the Twitter handle and wrote, “My God!! Shameful!!” She also added #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput along with her tweet.

Meanwhile, the CBI has been constantly probing into the late actor’s case. They have summoned his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and a few other people in connection with the same. Among those who have been interrogated by the agency include Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, former manager Shruti Modi, household staff, Meetu Singh, and others. Meanwhile, ED and NCB have also continued with their investigation in connection with the case.

