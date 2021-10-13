Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta calls him their pride & says ‘Let the truth come out’ in a cryptic post

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for a heavenly abode last year but his fans continue to remember him. He has left behind a huge void. His sister Shweta Singh Kriti always shared his throwback pictures and posts as she remembers him. Today, also she took to her social media handle and shared the actor’s old picture along with a cryptic post. She has mentioned ‘Let the truth come out’ in her post and also prayed for her brother. To note, ever since his demise, Sushant's sisters have been expressing their thoughts via their social media handles.

Shweta wrote, “You were,You are and You will always be our pride!Look how much love you have stirred in every heart.. they have been relentlessly fighting for you! I pray to Maa Durga…. “Mother please let the truth come out, please let our clamoring hearts find some peace”. The post went viral in no time. Many of his fans also dropped comments and heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “He's Come Back Very Soon Dii.” Another wrote, “His Smile Our Strength”.

Take a look at the post here: