Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta calls him a true inspiration as she shares an old video of the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta often cherishes his fond memories on social media. Meanwhile, she has recently shared an old video of the late actor.

It has been almost four months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. However, fans and loved ones of the late actor are still not able to cope up with his loss. Many of them often remember the MS Dhoni star and cherish his memories on social media. His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared innumerable memories of the late actor from time to time. She has also been at the forefront in seeking justice for him right from the beginning.

As we speak of this, Shweta has once again shared a throwback video of Sushant that is sure to leave many others teary-eyed. The late actor is seen training himself hard while prepping for one of his movies. One can see how he indulged in activities like running, cycling, jogging, etc. in order to keep himself fit and fine. Talking about the same, Shweta Singh Kirti has stated that the actor is a true inspiration for all others out there.

Check out the video below:

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire country numb and heartbroken. His untimely demise also sparked a lot of debates and controversies. Meanwhile, Shweta has recently urged everyone to speak their hearts out and make their messages reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat. On the other hand, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea, who was earlier arrested by NCB, has now been granted bail. However, her brother Showik remains in jail as the court has reportedly rejected his bail plea.

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Twitter

